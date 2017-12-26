Houthi missile falls short of target, killing 10 family members

The official Yemeni News Agency quoted local sources as saying that a missile launched by the rebels from park Farah Land fell short of its target in the nearby Asr district, leaving 10 persons from one Yemeni family killed.

In the meantime, two Houthi elements were killed and one injured in an attack launched by the Yemeni National Army and Resistance in the village of Al Barakna near Taiz.

Military sources told the Agency that the Arab Coalition Forces have targeted rebels' military reinforcements, including armoured vehicles, east of Taiz, leaving a number of Houthis either killed and wounded.