Kuwaiti Cabinet condemns thwarted ballistic missile attack on Riyadh

Following the Cabinet's session held on Monday, under the leadership of Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, the cabinet members affirmed that "this sinful assault by the Houthis militias, which targeted the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, proves that this group is not serious in responding to international efforts which aim to put an end to the conflict in Yemen."

The Cabinet expressed Kuwait's support and backing of the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to maintain its security and stability under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.