Israeli occupation extends detention of Palestinian women over slap video

  • Monday 25, December 2017 in 10:42 PM
  • Ahed Tamimi is seen guarded by security officials at Israeli occupation court
Sharjah 24 – AFP: An Israeli occupation court on Monday extended the custody of three Palestinian women detained after a viral video of an alleged assault on Israeli occupation soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the police said.

They said the Ofer military court ruled that Ahed Tamimi, 17, her mother Nariman Tamimi, 43, and her cousin Nour Naji Tamimi, 21, would remain in custody until Thursday.

All three women appeared in a video that went viral after it was shot on December 15 in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah.

The footage shows Nour and Ahed approaching two Israeli occupation soldiers before shoving, kicking and slapping them while filming on mobile phones.

The Tamimi family are at the forefront of regular protests in Nabi Saleh, a frequent scene of demonstrations against Israel's occupation of the West Bank.