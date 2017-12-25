Israeli occupation extends detention of Palestinian women over slap video

Ahed Tamimi is seen guarded by security officials at Israeli occupation court

They said the Ofer military court ruled that Ahed Tamimi, 17, her mother Nariman Tamimi, 43, and her cousin Nour Naji Tamimi, 21, would remain in custody until Thursday.

All three women appeared in a video that went viral after it was shot on December 15 in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah.

The footage shows Nour and Ahed approaching two Israeli occupation soldiers before shoving, kicking and slapping them while filming on mobile phones.

The Tamimi family are at the forefront of regular protests in Nabi Saleh, a frequent scene of demonstrations against Israel's occupation of the West Bank.