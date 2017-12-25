Legitimate Yemeni forces liberate strategic positions

The official Yemeni News Agency quoted field sources as saying that the battles resulted in killings and injuries among the coup d'etat perpetrators, including the Houthi militia commander in Al Zoub Areas.

In the meantime, fierce fights erupted between the popular resistance forces and the rebels in the Al Shawahra area following an attack by the Yemeni resistance fighters against the Houthis near Al Manabha Village that inflicted heavy damage on the militia.

In a relevant development, the terrorist militia elements blasted road ferries in Al Zaher Directorates for fear of the advances being made by the National Army.