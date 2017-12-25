Dozens of Houthis killed in fresh Yemen clashes

Saudi-led coalition air raids overnight killed at least 18 of the Iran-backed rebels in Hais, south of the key port of Hodeida, while bombardments from gunships left 35 others dead in nearby Tahita, a security official told AFP.

Government troops and coalition forces have been advancing along the Red Sea coast, seizing the town of Khokha earlier this month.

A Saudi-led coalition has been waging an air campaign against Yemen's Huthi rebels since March 2015 in an attempt to shore up the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansur Hadi.