Dozens of Houthis killed in fresh Yemen clashes

  • Monday 25, December 2017 in 9:49 PM
Sharjah 24 – AFP: Fresh air strikes and clashes in Yemen have killed over 60 fighters as Saudi-backed pro-government forces push an offensive against Huthi rebels, security and medical sources said Monday.

Saudi-led coalition air raids overnight killed at least 18 of the Iran-backed rebels in Hais, south of the key port of Hodeida, while bombardments from gunships left 35 others dead in nearby Tahita, a security official told AFP.

Government troops and coalition forces have been advancing along the Red Sea coast, seizing the town of Khokha earlier this month.

A Saudi-led coalition has been waging an air campaign against Yemen's Huthi rebels since March 2015 in an attempt to shore up the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansur Hadi.