Bahrain's Military High Court issues verdict on terrorist cell case

  • Monday 25, December 2017 in 6:48 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Bahraini Military High Court Monday issued its ruling on the case of 18 members of a terrorist cell, 10 of whom appeared in custody and eight were fugitives in Bahrain, or abroad in Iran and Iraq.
According to the Bahrain News Agency, BNA, the defendants were accused with the formation of a terrorist cell, attempting to assassinate the Bahraini BDF Commander-in-Chief and committing other terrorist crimes.

The court convicted and sentenced the six defendants to capital punishment, 15 years in jail and the revocation of their Bahraini nationality. It also convicted and sentenced seven defendants to seven years in prison and stripped them of their Bahraini citizenship.

The court also acquitted five defendants, BNA added.