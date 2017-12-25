Bahrain's Military High Court issues verdict on terrorist cell case

According to the Bahrain News Agency, BNA, the defendants were accused with the formation of a terrorist cell, attempting to assassinate the Bahraini BDF Commander-in-Chief and committing other terrorist crimes.



The court convicted and sentenced the six defendants to capital punishment, 15 years in jail and the revocation of their Bahraini nationality. It also convicted and sentenced seven defendants to seven years in prison and stripped them of their Bahraini citizenship.



The court also acquitted five defendants, BNA added.