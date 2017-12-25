French President condemns ballistic missile attack by Houthi Militia against Riyadh

President Macron's remarks came in a telephone call with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that President Macron stressed the necessity of working to confront Iran's activities that aim at destabilising the region, stressing his country's clear stance towards the destructive role of Iran in supporting Houthi militia and providing it with ballistic missile techniques to attack the Kingdom and the stability of the region.

The French President thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Kingdom's Government for their efforts in countering terrorism and extremism as well as their efforts in drying out the sources of terrorism, especially the Kingdom's recent support for the efforts aimed at countering terrorism in the Sahel.