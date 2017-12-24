Arab housing ministers' meeting makes proper resolutions

Speaking to the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, on the sidelines of the session of the council, Director-General of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), Bader Al-Wugayyan said the meeting discussed recommendations submitted by the executive council and made proper resolutions.

He added that the conferees approved to hold a housing conference in Bahrain. The council also endorsed the executive bureau's membership of the council for the 2018-19. He noted that the meeting set a place and a time for holding the 35th session.

The meeting was preceded by the second Arab ministerial forum on housing and urban development, in Rabat on 21st and 22nd December, themed, "Implementation of the new urban plan in the Arab region."

“During the forum, the conferees reviewed the reality of sustainable urbanisation in the Arab region, and how to ensure an adequate and safe housing to achieve comprehensive social justice,” he noted.