According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the source said, "The Evacuation and Humanitarian Operation Cell, an affiliate of the coalition forces command, received a request for a permit to enter the Bahia Danas, carrying over 13.8 metric tonnes of fuel to the Port of Hodeidah."

The source added that the ship arrived at the port at 8:48 a.m., and stressed the keenness of the Arab coalition forces to continue and support the humanitarian and relief work.