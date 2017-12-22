Two Palestinians killed in anti-U.S. protests after U.N. vote on Jerusalem

A U.N. General Assembly resolution passed on Thursday, rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s Dec. 6 Jerusalem declaration, did little to calm Palestinian anger over his reversal of decades-old U.S. policy on the contested holy city.

Thousands of Palestinian protesters, many of them throwing rocks, confronted Israeli occupation security forces along the Gaza border fence, in all of occupied West Bank’s seven cities and in East Jerusalem.

In Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, smoke from burning tires billowed in the street, just two days before Christmas celebrations.

Israeli occupation gunfire killed two Palestinians in a confrontation in the southern Gaza Strip, a spokesman for the Palestinian Health Ministry said, putting the number of wounded at 40, half of them shot with live ammunition and the rest with rubber bullets. Others were overcome by tear gas