Al-Azhar hails U.N. resolution on Al Quds

In a statement today, the world's largest Sunni Islamic institution stressed that the international resolution, which has been supported by 128 states, reflects global rejection of any decision to move U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Al Quds.

Al Azhar called on the U.S. administration to withdraw its decision and abide by the objectives for which the U.N. has been established, primarily maintaining international peace and security, affirming that the Arab status and Palestinian identity of Al Quds must remain intact.