Saudi King calls US President to discuss holding Iran accountable for latest missile threat

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, during the call, the US president condemned the criminal attempt, which targeted a populated area in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, calling it a blatant attack on the Kingdom's sovereignty, asserting the US stand with Saudi in confronting threats to its national security.



They also discussed measures to implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its aggressive actions and for supplying the Houthis with missiles that threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom and other countries in the region.



The two leaders also agreed on the need to support all relief and humanitarian operations in order to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, SPA added.